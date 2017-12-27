Key West man stabbed during Christmas day argument

A Key West man was jailed Wednesday after police said he stabbed a man in Old Town.
Justin Roscoe Schmidt, 37, who listed his address with the jail as “lives on a boat,” was arrested for felony aggravated battery in which a person uses a deadly weapon.
Wednesday, he remained locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.
The full police report was unavailable Wednesday afternoon, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean, but here is what the initial report dated Dec. 25 states:
A stabbing occurred in the 200 block of Margaret Street. The victim, Robert Winckas, told police that during an argument the suspect, Schmidt, produced a switchblade and stabbed him in the rib cage.
Wincka’s injury did not appear to be immediately life threatening, police said. Schmidt fled the scene prior to police arrival and the victim was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments