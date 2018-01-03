Police: Man lived on another’s boat after Irma

A Key West boat captain was arrested New Year’s Day after police said he broke into another vessel docked beside his boat and lived there post-Hurricane Irma, stealing two bottles of booze in the process.
Jonathan Snider, 49, told police he only went inside the Black Tip to check on its seaworthiness and to clean out the refrigerator. He said he used the satellite phone to contact his wife because he couldn’t reach her for four days after Irma.
Snider denied stealing the bottles of alcohol. The boat was docked at the Ocean Edge Hotel, 5950 Peninsular Ave. on Stock Island.
The case dates back to Sept. 23, when the Black Tip’s captain, Mark Bentley McCann, told police that when he went to check on the vessel post-storm, he found the hatch on the bow had been forced open. Snider said he was only trying to help out the boat’s owner, Warren Dedrick, of Key West.
The damage was estimated at $3,562. Snider was arrested for felony criminal mischief.
Duval Street fight
Two Marathon residents were arrested in the early hours of 2018 after police said they were each having separate fistfights outside of Fat Tuesday’s, 305 Duval St. in Key West.
Randy Leon Jones, 37, was fighting with another man outside of the bar and both refused to stop fighting when ordered by police. Even a threat of a stun gun went ignored, police said.
Officer Anthony Gillespie said he drive stunned both men, which means the Taser probes were not deployed, and that ended the scuffle.
“As soon as I touched Jones with the Taser, he quit fighting,” Gillespie wrote in the arrest report.
In an unrelated fight, Mary Ann Scott, 27, also of Marathon was arrested for fighting outside the same bar. Both Jones and Scott were arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
