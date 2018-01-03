Selling shrimp? You need a license for that

This Key West couple got into a jumbo pickle for selling shrimp on social media.
Facebook posts offering fresh pink shrimp for sale led to their arrests Saturday for selling the crustaceans without a license, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Seth Hopp saw the Facebook posts offering five-pound bags of shrimp for $40. “Medium size,” the post clarified. The Facebook accounts belonged to 41-year-old Iliecer Noa and his wife, 37-year-old Carolina Aviles.
Hopp checked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to see if either person had the proper license to sell saltwater products and neither does, the Sheriff’s Office says.
Hopp went to their residence on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West to confront them. The couple said they bought a 70-pound bag of shrimp for $80 from a guy riding a bicycle on Stock Island, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The couple made a total of $300 selling the shrimp and said they had planned to return to Stock Island and buy more so they could keep selling shrimp, police said.
Hopp issued Noa and Aviles citations for having no saltwater dealer license and failing to keep required records when selling saltwater products.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments