Police: Babysitter struck infant

A Key West daycare provider changed her story to police three times when asked how an 8-month-old infant left in her care was left bruised, police said.
Ciara Barthlett, 19, first said the infant fell while trying to walk and that’s how she ended up with bruising on her left buttock, according to the arrest affidavit. Then, Barthlett said the infant fell from the couch and then said the child fell off her bed.
Barthlett was arrested Jan. 3 for alleged felony cruelty toward a child, a case police opened Dec. 11.
Barthlett said she lied because she was afraid of getting in trouble when she changed her story a second time. When police said the couch theory didn’t add up, she changed her story again to the infant falling off a bed.
A nurse practitioner’s examination showed a partial handprint on the child’s buttock and police said there is no evidence the child fell, the affidavit states.
Barthlett denied disciplining, striking or doing any physical harm to the infant, whose name and whose mother’s name weren’t released by police.
Aggressive suspect
A Reading, Pennsylvania man threatened to harm a Key West police officer, calling the uniformed cop a racial slur and at one point saying, “, Oh, black lives matter,” after being told to remove his finger from an officer’s face, according to the incident report.
Trevor Christian Seidel, 41, was arrested for felony resisting arrest after he allegedly tried to head butt Officer Kristopher Bouvier, who had responded to the call of a stabbing at the Marriott Beachside resort, 3841 N. Roosevelt Blvd. at 1:43 a.m. Jan. 4.
Seidel, who appeared intoxicated, had a scratch on his hand, police said.
From the start, Seidel was aggressive and rude to the officer, taunting him to take off his protective vest so he could fight him, the report states.
Seidel was at the hotel with his girlfriend, who had a black eye when police arrived. She told officers she couldn’t remember whether Seidel hit her or not. Police said they suspected Seidel hit the woman but they didn’t have enough evidence to warrant an arrest.
During the arrest, Bouvier applied his stun gun to Seidel’s back twice, but Seidel remained aggressive and then tried to head butt the officer, police said.
“I’m going to [expletive] you up,” Seidel reportedly told Bouvier. “You know what I hate about you? You’re a [racial slur].”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments