Police: Couple had sex in church parking lot

A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police said he had sex with a woman while parked in the lot belonging to Key West’s Catholic church in November.
Ryan Benjamin Douglas, a local bartender, was having sex with a woman inside a parked Cadillac Escalade at 1010 Windsor Lane about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17, police said. Douglas was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
A construction worker called police after he caught the couple having sex in the lot that connects the Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea and the Basilica’s school. He said he spotted the Escalade parked in the lot at 9 a.m. and it was still there at 3:30 p.m.
He heard a woman moaning inside and looked into the SUV. The couple began screaming profanities at him and left the scene, police said. The worker took a photo of the Cadillac and said he wanted to pursue charges since children could have seen the act.
Drug possession
A woman from Chester, Md., who police described as homeless in Key West, was arrested Jan. 3 after being caught sleeping in the bleachers at Bayview Park with a collection of illegal drugs in her purse and backpack, according to an incident report.
Mallori Mann, 32, admitted the narcotics were hers, police said, after being spotted covered in blankets on the bleachers with the odor of marijuana surrounding her.
“Mallori even described to me what the narcotics were,” wrote Officer Thomas Clark.
Inside her bags were loose needles and syringes; a glass crack cocaine smoking pipe with residue; a silver cooking spoon; 0.8 grams of a brown powder identified as cocaine; four plastic bags with residue of cocaine; a 2.5 Cialis pill; and 0.7 grams of marijuana.
Mann was arrested for two felony counts of cocaine possession, one felony count of drug possession without a prescription and misdemeanor drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
