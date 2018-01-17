Tennessee couple traveled to Keys in stolen truck, deputies say

A Tennessee couple was arrested in the Lower Keys Sunday afternoon in a pickup truck police say was stolen from Highlands County earlier that day.
In addition to grand theft charges, Crystal Reese, 33, and Neal Gowan, 44, will also likely face felony drug charges after Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies found an unmarked prescription pill bottle containing what appeared to be cocaine.
Deputy Becky Herrin, media relations officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said the drug charges are pending further testing of the suspected cocaine.
Deputy Seth Hopp spotted the Nissan Titan truck Gowan was driving at mile marker 30 on U.S. 1 around 1:15 p.m., and he found out it was reported stolen after calling in the license plate. Hopp pulled the vehicle over at mile marker 14. Reese initially provided deputies the bogus name of Crystal Brooks when asked for identification.
Both Gowan and Reese told deputies they had permission to take the truck, but a check with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was stolen, and the vehicle’s owner said Reese took it without permission.
“The victim said Reese and Gowen had been staying at his house and when he woke up, they and the truck were gone,” Herrin wrote in a press release.
Reese finally told Hopp her real name. After entering her name in his squad car computer, a warrant from Coffee County, Tenn., turned up for Reese. She’s wanted for failure to appear in court on drug-related charges, Herrin said.
Along with the suspected cocaine, deputies found in the truck a glass pipe and a grinder usually used to prepare illegal drugs, Herrin said.
“Most of these illegal items were found on the passenger side of the vehicle, where Reese had been sitting,” Herrin said.
Gowan was arrested on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Reese was booked on grand theft auto, providing a false identification to law enforcement and drug equipment possession charges. She’s being held on a $15,000 bond.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
