Toy gun leads to real arrest in Key West

A toy gun landed a homeless Key West man in the slammer after police said he was displaying it in his waistband outside a fast food joint as if it were the real deal.
Key West police responded to a report of a white male leaning against a railing “acting shady,” the incident report says.
Christopher Douglas Smith, 38, told police, “I was just [expletive] with people,” but when officers arrived they treated the situation as if he had a real gun tucked inside his pants and one drew his weapon and ordered him to turn around.
Smith was ordered to the ground and handcuffed in the Taco Bell parking lot, 2338 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Tuesday at about 11:40 a.m.
Smith was arrested for two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“At the time of the incident when Smith turned around I believed that Smith had a real revolver in his waistband,” wrote Officer Alexandre Gaufillet in the arrest report. “Smith was in possession of a gun [sic] had an apparent opportunity to use the gun and presented a well-rounded fear to myself,” and another officer that he may use the weapon.
Friday, Smith remained jailed at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.
