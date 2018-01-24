Jealousy-fueled stabbing gets man 15 years

A Big Coppitt Key man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new beau in a jealous rage almost four years ago was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison.
Ramon Sanchez, 31, will also serve ten years of probation upon his release from state prison, ruled Judge Mark Jones at the Monroe County Courthouse.
Sanchez waived his right to a trial and took a plea deal with the State Attorney’s Office, admitting to attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon for stabbing Yunior Carrazana on Feb. 8, 2014, and aggravated battery for attacking his ex, Dayanet Portal with the knife.
“He took a plea at the last minute, it was supposed to go to trial next week,” said prosecutor Christine Poist. “He could have been facing life.”
Prosecutors agreed to drop charges of burglary while armed, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and lowered the original attempted murder charge from one of first degree to second to secure the conviction.
Sanchez, who has a child with Portal, stabbed Carrazana about five times and also cut Portal.
“It was much more superficial,” Poist said of the woman’s injuries. “Whereas, the other victim was stabbed and got a collapsed lung and was stabbed multiple times on his body and has huge scars to prove it.”
Both victims who were ready to testify approved the deal, Poist said. They’re still together living in the Lower Keys, she said.
Divided into two days in November and December, Sanchez had a Stand Your Ground hearing, where he argued his own life was in danger, but Judge Jones denied the self-defense argument.
It was Sanchez who showed up at Portal’s Big Coppitt home and attacked both Carrazana and her, who were inside a bedroom, the judge pointed out. Sanchez fled the scene and did not contact police, the judge added.
Sanchez “was not under any threat of violence or physical attack when this contact occurred,” Jones wrote in his Jan. 3 ruling. “Portal and Carrazana were cornered by the defendant who was threatening and intimidating.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
