Police: Drunk driver falls asleep during breath test

By Gwen Filosa

January 24, 2018 09:30 AM

A Big Pine Key man was jailed Jan. 21 after police said he was so drunk behind the wheel of his truck that he smashed into two parked cars and appeared very sleepy.

Henry Wayne Bailey, 37, blew a 0.16 blood-alcohol concentration, more than twice the legal limit, and kept nodding off during the test, police said.

“Bailey seemed very tired during my interactions with him,” wrote Officer Justin Elsmore. “I had to wake Bailey up several times as he fell asleep during the breath test.”

Bailey didn’t stop for police when officers spotted him driving on a flat tire in a red Dodge truck at about 1 a.m. at 301 White St.

He was arrested for felony flee/elude police, two counts of hit and run, DUI property damage, misdemeanor marijuana possession and DUI .15 or higher.

Bad houseguest

A homeless man raided a woman’s houseboat of jewelry, cash, electronics and other items after she invited him to crash there for a couple of nights in December.

The two met at Conch Town, 3340 N. Roosevelt Blvd., and the woman said she didn’t know the man’s last name but believed he was homeless and did not have a place to stay so she offered him a spot on her boat from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, according to the police report.

Scott Sibley, 50, who gave the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office a Jensen Beach, Fla. address but is listed in jail records as homeless, denied taking any items from his host.

Police said he pawned some of the woman’s jewelry. Sibley was arrested Jan. 18.

Sibley was arrested for fraud and grant theft, both felonies. The houseboat is located at Stock Island Marina Village in the 7000 block of Shrimp Road.

