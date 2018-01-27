Police: Woman was dealing drugs in Bahama Village

Two women from the mainland were arrested Tuesday after police said they were in a car parked in Bahama Village that held cocaine, crack, heroin and marijuana.
Police were called to the 700 block of Emma Street at about 7:24 a.m. for a report of a Toyota Corolla parked and running for several hours.
Inside, two women appeared very nervous, were shaking and speaking rapidly when police approached them, according to the incident report. Police said they found 11 grams of cocaine, 5.3 grams of crack cocaine, a half-gram of heroin and two marijuana cigarettes, along with plastic bags and a digital scale.
The driver, Blist Javon King, 31, of Homestead, told police she knew nothing of the narcotics they found and said the car was rented by someone else for her to drive, reports said.
King was arrested for three felony counts of dealing narcotics.
Terrencia Smith, 19, of Miami was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana for allegedly being in possession of an illicit cigarette.
There was a man sleeping in the backseat of the Corolla. He was released at the scene.
