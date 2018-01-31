Police: Mom ‘tweaked’ in truck while 5-year-old wandered alone and hungry

Two Summerland Key women were arrested for possession of MDMA after police said they were ingesting drugs in a parked truck on Big Pine Key while one’s child wandered about outside hungry and dirty.
Megan Burrell, 29, and Heather Reed, 37, were jailed Jan. 27 after police said they found several plastic bags containing MDMA, known as Molly or Ecstasy, scattered all over the pickup they were inside of while parked near Watson Field on Big Pine.
The little girl, who told a stranger that she was hungry and hadn’t eaten since the day before and also couldn’t remember the last time she bathed, was turned over to the custody of the state Department of Children and Families.
A woman called police at 12:30 p.m. to report finding an unsupervised 5-year-old walking around the park while her mother was “tweaking” inside a silver pickup with another woman, according to the arrest report.
Burrell and Reed each blamed the other for possession of the narcotics, which they were apparently smoking inside the pickup, deputies said.
Reed was arrested for felony child neglect, felony possession of drugs and misdemeanor drug equipment possession.
Burrell was arrested for drug possession with intent to sell and drug possession, both felonies, and misdemeanor drug equipment possession.
