Syringes in car lead to arrest for heroin possession

Police say they became suspicious during an early morning traffic stop in Marathon Thursday when three people in the car lit cigarettes after being pulled over.
It’s a common way to mask the odor of illegal drugs, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies Matthew Cory and Orey Swilley noted in the arrest report.
Swilley stopped the car on U.S. 1 around mile marker 48.5 bayside around 2 a.m. for going 48 mph in a 35-mph zone with only one working taillight. Tyler Drakas, 20, was in the front passenger seat and Kaila Martin, 31, was the rear passenger, Linhardt said. Both are from Key Largo.
Swilley’s suspicion turned up heroin, cocaine, marijuana and syringes, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. The deputies were aided by a U.S. Boarder Patrol K-9, which indicated there were drugs in the car.
A search of Martin’s purse turned up heroin, cocaine, marijuana, three syringes, a digital scale and two spoons that “appeared to be used to heat narcotics,” Linhardt said, and she was booked on charges for possession of those drugs and paraphernalia.
Drakas was arrested for possession of paraphernalia after a syringe was found in his pocket, according to the arrest report.
He told Swilley he was a diabetic and admitted there was another syringe inside the car, the report says.
Martin and Drakas were taken to the jail on Stock Island, with bond set at $23,000 and $20,000 respectively. Both remained in the Stock Island jail Friday.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments