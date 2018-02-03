Jury: Guilty on gun, drug counts

A Marathon man found with drugs and a gun last summer at his Sombrero Beach Road home was found guilty by a 12-member jury Friday on five charges stemming from his August arrest.
In federal court, Davaus McCown, 33, was found guilty of one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
U.S. District Court Judge Jose E. Martinez presided over the trial in Key West and set McCown’s sentencing date for May 14 at 2 p.m..
McCown faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. He had several prior felony convictions punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Key West after the August arrest.
He refused to let Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security agents into his bedroom in the early morning hours of Aug. 3, as reported by the Keynoter.
When agents finally got into the room, McCown dropped a black Ruger .380 handgun and ammo on the floor and said it belonged to his “old lady,” who was still in bed according to the complaint. On the nightstand next to the bed there were clear bags containing cocaine, along with 20 small plastic bags which also tested positive for cocaine and $300 in cash.
According to the Florida Department of Corrections website, McCown was arrested twice in 2007 for selling marijuana and cocaine and spent from June 2007 to March 2008 behind bars. He is being federally detained.
