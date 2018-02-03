Process slow for major criminal cases

A slew of docket soundings in front of Judge Ruth Becker at the Marathon courthouse Monday saw several court dates pushed to March or April for the following defendants.
Here’s an update.
Ryan Wilder, 32, is accused of non-premeditated homicide after police he shot and killed Kenneth Palicki, 47, the night of Aug. 18, 2017. According to the arrest report, Palicki was living in a home on Duck Key owned by Wilder’s parents and the night turned deadly when Wilder went to evict him.
He pleaded not guilty and in November was released from the Stock Island jail after paying $750,000 bond. The next docket sounding is in April.
Heather Evans, 27, has been in the Stock Island jail on $1,025,000 bond since allegedly stabbing Clifford
Case, 33, the night of March 26 and throwing the knife into woods behind their home on Big Pine Key. Case died of his injuries a day later. Evans’ will have a pretrial hearing Wednesday.
Rather than the initial hundreds of misdemeanor counts against seven out-of-state men who allegedly speared hundreds of lobster near the Vaca Cut Bridge in Marathon in July 2017, each is now charged with two felonies and 31 misdemeanors.
Accused are Leon Reeves, 48, Robinson Reeves, 19, and Jeffrey Honnell, 45, all of Pheonix City, Ala.; Jeffrey Barket Meide, 44, of Rome, Ga.; and David Gilmore, 55, Francis Bartkiewicz, 57, and Kyle Bartkiewicz, 23, all of Eufaula, Ala..
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are still being deposed and the case was continued to April.
Kyle Ian Miller, 30, of Marathon has been in the Stock Island jail since April, when he was arrested for second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his friend in a trailer at the Key by the Sea condo complex and taking off in a stolen car. Miller allegedly stabbed 34-year-old Andre Howard of Marathon after Howard made unwanted sexual advances
Miller’s bond is $1,020,000 and seeing as how depositions continue, his next docket sounding is in April.
Dec. 23, 2016, in Marathon, Gary Moore, 48, shot John Stevens, 46, in the stomach after the two got into a fight at Moore’s 7th Avenue home where Stevens had been staying in a travel trailer, according to police. Stevens died of his injuries and Moore has been in the Stock Island jail since on $500,000 bond. His next docket sounding is in March.
Former Marathon restaurant owner Michael Savinelli pleaded not guilty last spring to 70 additional felony charges on top of six he was already facing for having sexually explicit images of minors on his computer. Investigators turned up 69 more images depicting sexual conduct of children as young as under age 5 as well as one video depicting sexual battery of a child. Savinelli’s bond was set at $420,000. He paid bail and has been living in Durham, Conn., with his mother while awaiting court action. The next docket sounding is in April.
Two South Florida men who admitted hog-tying three endangered Key deer in the Lower Keys in July are due in court in Key West this week.
Miami Gardens resident Erik Damas Acosta, 19, and Tumani Anthony Younge, 23, were arrested July 2 on Little Torch Key after a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled them over for a traffic violation and found three deer in Acosta’s four-door Hyundai Sonata. One of the deer was later euthanized because of its injuries.
In October, Acosta was federally sentenced to a year in jail. Younge was sentenced to time served and 180 days of house arrest. Both will also serve two years of probation and perform 200 hours of community service, U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez ordered at their Key West sentencing hearing.
