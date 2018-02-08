Shooting case in Key West turns into drug bust

As Key West police continue to search for the man who shot and wounded a man at a local resort Wednesday, officers arrested three people for holding illegal drugs including MDMA and crack cocaine.
Police responded to the call of shots fired at the Banana Bay Resort, 2319 N. Roosevelt Blvd., at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found Jesus Hernandez, Jr., 39, with a gunshot wound to his right calf and six spent .380 shell casings in the parking lot.
They also found a trail of blood leading to one of the hotel room’s front door. Inside the room, police found four adults and three children — and drugs in plain view.
Detectives seized 35.9 grams of marijuana, 27.3 grams of a mixture of crack and powder cocaine, 32.8 grams of MDMA and $720 in cash. They also discovered drug paraphernalia, including pipes, over 2,000 plastic bags and scales in the hotel room, according to police.
“The narcotics were packaged for street sales,” said spokeswoman Alyson Crean, providing details of the shooting Thursday.
Hernandez said he was shot by a white male with long hair who was driving a dark car, and little else.
“Hernandez gave limited accounts of what happened, saying he got into an argument with a person in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda,” Crean said. “Hernandez said the occupant of the vehicle was a white male who exited the vehicle and started shooting at him. Hernandez was uncooperative with law enforcement and checked himself out of the hospital against doctors’ advice.
Back at the hotel room Ricardo Del Rio, 28, of Key West, his wife Rebecca Braschos, 31, and Isabel Portal, 46, of Big Coppitt Key.
Del Rio was caught while trying to leave the scene in his red Ford F350 pickup, which had bullet holes in the right side. Del Rio gave multiple versions as to what happened.
Portal’s 2015 Kia was parked at the hotel lot. The police K-9 alerted on the vehicle, and detectives discovered crack cocaine and oxycodone pills inside the vehicle. The approximate street value of the drugs seized is $8,000.
All three were arrested for child neglect. The children in the room were turned over to family friends and the Department of Children and Families was notified.
Del Rio was also busted for trafficking in MDMA, possession of cocaine with intent to sell within a 1000 feet of a place of worship, possession of oxycodone with intent to sell within a 1000 feet of worship, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Braschos was also arrested for felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Portal was arrested for possession of cocaine, and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Her vehicle was seized.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments