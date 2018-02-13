Stabbing came after argument over child custody

Last week’s stabbing outside an after-hours club in Key West started with an argument over a child custody case, according to the police report.
Tehron Owens, 38, who is also known as Marcus, is accused of stabbing Alan Houlihan, 31, several times early Friday morning outside the Oriole Club, 106 Simonton St.
Owens was arrested for felony aggravated battery. He remained jailed Tuesday on $500,000 bond.
Owens has a young child and Houlihan is friends with the child’s mother.
Houlihan suffered at least eight stab wounds and his injuries were so severe he had to be airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, police said.
The two men attacked each other during the argument over the child custody case, a witness told officers, and then Owens produced a black folding knife and began stabbing Houlihan in the upper body.
Owens then walked away with the knife still in his hand, police said.
“I just stabbed Alan, I’m going to jail,” Owens told another witness behind the Oriole Club.
Owens was medically cleared at Lower Keys Medical Center and then taken to the Stock Island Detention Center.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments