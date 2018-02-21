Marathon man remains jailed after online school threats

A Marathon man who was arrested Saturday after police said he posted online death threats against students at Marathon Middle High school — two days after the massacre at a Parkland school left 17 dead — remained in jail Tuesday.
Duviel Gonzalez, 19, has a bond of $77,500 for the felony charge of making written threats to kill or injure and a misdemeanor marijuana charge.
Gonzalez is accused of posting
three images on an Instagram account “death_reapear,” according to the arrest report by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which made quick work of locating the suspect after the images were reported to police Saturday morning.
By 11:25 p.m., Gonzalez had been booked into the Stock Island Detention Center.
Gonzalez was arrested at 31150 Ave. F on Big Pine Key.
“Marathon will be up next,” read the Instagram account’s bio.
One image was of five shotguns, a second read, “Marathon High school, your on my list for 2 round,” and the third was of a white male holding a rifle with his face covered, with the caption, “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow.”
The image of the man with the rifle is not Gonzalez, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Gonzalez told investigators the posts were a joke.
Sheriff’s Office Detective Rosemary Ponce was able to locate Gonzalez’s IP address after contacting Facebook, which is the parent company of Instagram, Linhardt said.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay said he is impressed by the number of people who called in to report the threatening Instagram post.
“We always tell our citizens, ‘If you see something, say something,’” Ramsay said in a statement. “The fact that you are all communicating with your kids and monitoring them on social media and are aware of what is happening is impressive.”
The threat was particularly concerning because of a band event at the high school scheduled for Saturday afternoon. That event went on as planned, but with extra Sheriff’s Office deputies, including Ramsay, as well as Florida Highway Patrol troopers and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He confessed to shooting dead 14 students, the school’s athletic director, a coach and a geography teacher at the school on Wednesday.
