Police: Marathon man sold cocaine numerous times

A Marathon man who allegedly sold more than 2 ounces of cocaine to undercover Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigators in the last two months was booked on 11 felonies and a misdemeanor Thursday.
Enrique Valdes, 62, reportedly started selling cocaine to an undercover investigator in December, according to six different arrest reports.
On Dec. 13, according to one report, he agreed to sell an eight-ball of cocaine, or 3.5 ounces, for $300 to the investigator. The two reportedly met at an 88th Street address where the sale was made.
The same agreement was made Dec. 20 for another 3.5 ounces, and again on Jan. 17, when Valdes agreed to meet the investigator at the Sea Dell Motel, mile marker 50.5 bayside, and sell him half an ounce for $1,000, according to the report.
The investigator bought another 3.5 ounces at Valdes’ Second Avenue home on Feb. 8, according to one of the reports.
Monday, the investigator reportedly called Valdes and requested an ounce for an agreed-upon price of $1,700 and the two were set to meet Thursday at Valdes’ house.
After the sale was made, which was overseen via surveillance by U.S. Border Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration officers, Valdes was arrested at his home around 2 p.m. As the officers approached the house, he was seen leaving and walking toward 107th Street, according to the report.
“Due to Valdes having multiple active arrest warrants, detectives immediately made contact and detained him,” it says.
Inside the house, according to the arrest report, police found a glass jar containing 3.8 grams of cocaine, a bottle of inositol, commonly used as a cutting agent, a digital scale with cocaine residue, a large bag of small unused clear plastic bags and a bag with its corners cut off, and .1 grams of crack cocaine.
Valdes faces charges for possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and possessing an illegal substance within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.
He was taken to the Stock Island jail on where he remained Friday on $195,000 bond for some of the charges and no bond for the others, not specified on the Sheriff’s Office website.
Valdes arrest history dates back to 2004, when he was first arrested for possession of more than 20 grams of a controlled substance. He was also arrested for possession of cocaine in 2012, and in 2013 for possession of a controlled substance.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments