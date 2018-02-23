Marathon man accused of school threats due in court

The Marathon man accused of making online threats against students at Marathon Middle High School on Feb. 17 is due in court next week for arraignment.
Duviel Gonzalez, 19, has a court date set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 before Monroe County Judge Ruth Becker at the county courthouse in Marathon.
Gonzalez faces a second-degree felony charge for making written threats to kill or do bodily injury. He was also booked on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
The Sheriff’s Office, FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations arrested Gonzalez after receiving several reports the morning of Feb. 17 from people who saw posts on Instagram, which included an unidentified man holding a gun and a photo of shotguns.
Captions said “round 2 of Florida tomorrow,” was coming, barely three days after Florida’s worst school shooting left 17 dead at a Parkland high school
On the felony charge, he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Police said Gonzalez told them he made the posts as a joke. He has a public defender representing him.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments