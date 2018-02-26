She used to be a Key West cop. Sunday, she found herself under arrest in the back of a police cruiser

A former Key West police officer was arrested Sunday after she tried to hit an officer taking her into custody for drunk driving, according to the arrest report.
Patti Ann Child, 48, of Key West told police she didn’t belong in custody after officers said she crashed into a pole near the island’s entrance, known as the Triangle, and then took off.
“Child divulged she has been a lifelong law enforcement officer and that she shouldn’t be in the back seat of a patrol car,” Officer Jesse Young wrote.
Monday, Child remained jailed at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.
Young wrote in the arrest report that he spotted Child driving westbound on North Roosevelt Boulevard about 8:44 p.m. with parts dragging off her sport utility vehicle and fluids leaking on the road. She nearly struck a red pickup as she changed lanes to pull over, Young wrote.
Police noticed “an overpowering” smell of alcohol and noticed Child had “extremely red, glassy eyes.” She said she had been on a boat all day, according to the report. She later refused to submit to a breath test.
Child started to walk away when an officer began to read her Miranda rights and two officers grabbed her, the report states.
“Child started flailing her arms (like a windmill) attempting to strike” an officer, police said. She also tried kicking officers before they handcuffed her.
City records show Child had been a full-time Key West police officer from 1998 to 2000. She was rehired in November 2007 later and fired in 2008 during her probationary period. The firing came after some racy photos, including one showing her lifting up her skirt from behind and others showing her being groped by women and men, were circulated from her MySpace page.
She was arrested for felony resisting arrest and four misdemeanors: Driving under the influrence, hit and run, DUI-property damage and resisting arrest.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments