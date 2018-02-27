Key West couple jailed after beating each other

A Key West couple landed in jail Feb. 24 after a night of drinking led to a fistfight in the car ride home, police said.
David Holland, 41, and Tonya Gilliam Holland, 43, were each arrested for battery. The wife got a misdemeanor charge for allegedly striking her husband in the face with a shoe while the husband drew a felony for punching his wife in the face.
Gilliam Holland had a broken orbital bone in her face and a cut that required three stitches on her eyebrow, police said.
The couple had gone downtown to drink at a bar and were on their way home when they began fighting.
“David Holland said his wife gets violent every time she drinks,” according to the police report. The husband added his wife tried to grab the steering wheel and almost caused a crash.
Police found Gilliam Holland crying on the side of the road by Smathers Beach in the 1900 block of South Roosevelt Boulevard at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
She had a bloody face and a swollen black eye and told police her husband had left her without a phone or keys beside the car at the beach. David Holland returned to the scene and admitted hitting his wife but not knowing the extent of her injuries, police said.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments