She turns over Irma-damaged boat to FWC, then drugs found while she signs the papers land her in jail

Police say they found numerous drugs in the van of a homeless Key West woman late last month, for which she was booked on a warrant Monday.
Autumn Guzzi, 25, was arrested on six felonies and two misdemeanors stemming from an investigation that started Jan. 24. On that day, according to the arrest report, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers asked Guzzi if she’d like to turn her Hurricane Irma-damaged boat over to the FWC to be destroyed at no cost.
While talking to Guzzi at the Marathon FWC station, mile marker 48 oceanside, the FWC officer smelled a “faint odor of marijuana coming from Guzzi’s van,” it says in the report.
Inside the van, FWC officers and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies found nearly two ounces of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy; 22.8 grams of cocaine; eight different kinds of prescription drugs including oxycodone and clonazepam; 5.5 grams of marijuana; 2.7 grams of hash oil; a scale; and jeweler bags, “consistent with being used to package narcotics,” according to the report.
It’s not clear in the report why Guzzi wasn’t arrested on site Jan. 24.
“There’s a lot of different reasons why they might go get a warrant,” said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Becky Herrin.
The warrant was served to Guzzi in a Broward County jail Feb. 16 and she was relocated to the Stock Island jail Monday where she remained Tuesday on $170,000 bond.
Her felonies are for possession of prescription drugs with intent to sell; possession of marijuana, cocaine and opium or a derivative of opium; possession of a controlled substance; amphetamine trafficking over 14 grams; and possession of paraphernalia.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments