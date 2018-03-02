Rambo tries to flee police on his motorcycle

A man whose first name is Rambo was jailed Wednesday after police said he led them on a daytime high-speed chase — for Key West — and even zoomed over a pedestrian walking bridge.
Rambo Oliver Burkhardt, 32, of Key West, is accused of felony failure to obey law enforcement by fleeing.
Friday, he remained at the Stock Isl
and Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
Burkhardt, whose first name is the last name as the protagonist in Sylvester Stallone’s action franchise that began with 1982’s First Blood, caught an officer’s attention while riding his 2005 Yamaha cycle on South Roosevelt Boulevard.
He was clocked at riding 63 mph in a 30 mph zone at about 4:50 p.m., police said. But Burkhardt refused to pull over for police.
Office Alexandre Gaufillet did not pursue Burkhardt, as per KWPD policy, but he tracked him, giving dispatch a report of his movements. Police set up a perimeter on 6th Street near Flagler Avenue, where Burkhardt was caught.
At one point, Burkhardt jumped the curb on South Roosevelt while turning onto Flagler, police said, and he also raced through residential neighborhoods and rode his motorcycle over a pedestrian-only bridge on Staples Avenue in New Town.
He also improperly passed stopped cars and ran stop signs, the arrest report stated.
