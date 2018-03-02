Mother joins son in Keys jail after traffic stop

A mother tried to prevent the arrest of her grown son on a drunk-driving charge, putting both of them in jail early Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Hallandale resident Gloria N. Zabala, 51, was a passenger in a car stopped for driving “at a high rate of speed” through Islamorada just after midnight Thursday, Deputy Matthew O’Neill reported.
Romel F. Abril Zabala of Miami, the 30-year-old driver, eventually was booked on misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and refusing to sign a citation.
During the traffic stop near mile marker 84.5 on Windley Key, Gloria Zabala incessantly demanded to know why the car was stopped and “became more agitated,” O’Neill wrote, noting that she exhibited possible signs of intoxication.
The mother kept touching the deputy and ignored orders to stop, he said. “Zabala repeatedly got into [O’Neill’s and Sgt. Barney] Sajdak’s face, at one point blowing in my face to prove she had not consumed alcohol,” the deputy reported.
The officers asked her to step back but Zabala “grabbed my Taser on my duty belt and pushed my stomach,” O’Neill continued.
Zabala was arrested on a felony count of battery on a police officer, and later cited for misdemeanor obstruction when she “had to be physically removed from the patrol vehicle” when it arrived at the Plantation Key Detention Center. Both mother and son were released on bond Thursday afternoon.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
