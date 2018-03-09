Bosco the dog is locked in, so Bosco’s owner is locked up

Bosco the dog was locked in the bed of a pickup truck for two days and on Thursday, Bosco’s owner was locked up in the Florida Keys jail.
David Varie, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of abandoning an animal after Bosco, a male black-lab mix estimated to be 2 or 3 years old, was found in the back of Varie’s Dodge Ram 1500, which was parked and not running at the Marathon Publix around 12:55 p.m.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Maleta wrote in his arrest report that a manager at Publix reported getting to work at 6 a.m. and seeing the parked truck. When he took a lunch break around 11:45, the truck was still there and he saw Bosco in the bed of the truck. That’s when he called the Sheriff’s Office.
Maleta wrote that the bed cover was open only about 2 inches and that “I placed my hand on the window of the vehicle to feel the temperature and immediately removed it because of how hot the glass was. I did not notice any food or water inside the vehicle for the dog. At that point in fear for the dog’s well-being, I opened up the tailgate to the truck to let the dog out. Once the dog was out of the vehicle he was extremely hot to the touch and panting extremely heavily, the dog then urinated for approximately 20 seconds.”
The Florida Keys SPCA was called and took possession of Bosco. That’s when Varie walked up to Maleta and told the deputy that “the dog was his and that the apartment where he was staying, approximately a quarter mile away, did not allow dogs.”
Varie reportedly told Maleta the dog was in the truck “approximately two days but his 19-year-old son would come down a couple times a day to let the dog out.”
SPCA staffer Hugh Smith used a digital thermometer to measure the temperature in the truck bed and cab and “the temperature of the truck bed ranged from 87 degrees to 102 degrees. The temperature of the cab ranged from 108 degrees to 109 degrees,” the deputy wrote.
Friday, Varie, who also is charged with pot possession because he had a joint when arrested, remained in the county jail on $3,000 bond.
Larry Kahn: 305-440-3218
Comments