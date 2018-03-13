Ex-Realtors staffer expected to admit stealing $276,000

Prosecutors expect the former executive of the Key West Association of Realtors to plead guilty this week to stealing more than a quarter million dollars from the agency last year.
Yadiris Wood, 35, who gave her current address as Elizabethtown, Kentucky, is charged with felony grand theft of over $100,000 for allegedly getting credit cards in her employer’s name to make car payments on two vehicles and other personal purchases.
The total taken from the association was over $276,000.
She was arrested Dec. 1, 2017, nine months after the Realtors group announced her departure in a memo that mentioned “troubling financial discrepancies” had been found.
On Tuesday, Wood remained at the Stock Island Detention Center, locked up on a $250,000 bond. Wood is due in Judge Mark Jones’ court Thursday for a change-of-plea hearing.
“I believe she is going to plead guilty,” said Assistant State Attorney Christine Poist, who added the office has made no plea deal with Wood.
Wood will not be sentenced Thursday, Poist said.
But the association, at 3422 Duck Ave. at the time, didn’t at first list the stolen amounts, which were later detailed in the Key West arrest report.
Wood worked for the association for 11 years and was its executive for five years.
In March 2017, Wood abruptly resigned via email citing personal and medical reasons, according to then-association president Stacy Stahl in a statement to police.
Stahl and others began to comb through the office to get a handle on the business end when they discovered monthly statements from American Express cards in the recycle bin.
They didn’t know of the cards’ existence. Wood and her husband William Wood had credit cards with the bills going to the association, where Yadiris Wood paid them off with association money, police said. Some of the stolen money went toward a 2012 Camaro and a 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup, according to reports.
