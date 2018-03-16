After a slow-speed Keys bridge chase, she gives up due to flat tires

Police say a drunk New Jersey woman drove her Chevy on flat tires across the Seven Mile Bridge Thursday night and almost hit a patrol car.
Heather Collins, 38, of Bound Brook, N.J., was arrested around 11 p.m. at mile marker 43 in the northbound lane of the bridge after leading Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a short chase which involved a U-turn at mile marker 39 bayside.
The slow-moving Chevrolet began emitting sparks after turning around and heading north back onto the bridge and stopped, nearly hitting Deputy Corbin Hradecky’s patrol car and striking concrete barriers on the bridge, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Both driver’s side tires were gone and the rims were exposed while the bumper was torn off its mounts, Linhardt said, adding the car also had several large dents and scratches.
“Hradecky noted a strong odor of alcohol and vomit on the floorboard of the driver’s side of vehicle,” Linhardt said. Collins was the only occupant.
“She left the car in reverse before exiting and had to be reminded to place it in park,” he said. “She then nearly fell over while getting out. When told she was driving partially on rims, she commented, ‘Oh, wow,’ when shown the evidence.”
Collins was taken to the Stock Island jail where she remained Friday without bond.
