Cops: Punch is followed by machete threat

Well that escalated quickly.
Police say a fight between two men in Key Colony Beach Wednesday night ended in one threatening the other with a machete.
Jarrod Mitchell, 24, of Marathon was arrested around 8:46 p.m. at 351 East Ocean Drive, the address for Glunz Ocean Beach Resort and Hotel, after he allegedly punched victim Robert McDonald in the face.
According to the report, Mitchell then grabbed a machete out of his garbage truck and came within 10 feet of McDonald, who “picked up a large paver to defend himself because he was in fear for his life.”
Mitchell told police he and McDonald were having an argument and he punched McDonald in the face after reportedly being provoked, and that’s when he got the machete out.
Several witnesses told Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Frank Westerband they saw the fight, but no one could confirm there was a machete involved.
Mitchell was arrested for battery and aggravated assault and taken to the Stock Island jail where he remained Thursday without bond.
