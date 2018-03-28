The ex-con was pulled over because of a stolen license plate. Then cops saw the ammo.

A convicted felon from Miami was arrested at gunpoint Tuesday just outside Key West on Stock Island after police said he was driving around in a car with a stolen license plate.
Juan Sosa-Avila, 46, also was arrested on 15 counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition for the fully loaded gun clip police said they found in the glove box of his Jeep Cherokee. He faces a felony charge for each 9-millimeter round of ammo found inside the clip.
He also was arrested for felony fleeing/eluding police, misdemeanor theft for the license plate that was reported stolen in Miami-Dade County and two traffic violations.
Sosa-Avila was spotted near mile marker 30 driving with a stolen plate, and a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy set up at mile marker 8 to catch the white Cherokee’s driver, according to the arrest report.
But Sosa-Avila led police on a slow speed chase around the numbered streets of Stock Island, going about 20 to 25 mph.
He finally parked outside an apartment building and got out of the SUV as a deputy drew his service weapon.
Sosa-Avila said the vehicle was his uncle’s and he forgot to register it.
Sosa-Avila has convictions for grand theft and forgery from 2016 in Miami-Dade County and is on probation until 2020, state prison records show. On Wednesday, he was at the Stock Island Detention Center on no bond.
