The fish in the small cooler? No problem. The shark in the big cooler? Problem.

A traffic stop turned into a citiation for a shark violation for a Miami man in the Keys on a Saturday fishing trip.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said when Deputy Nelson Sanchez stopped Jose Medina, 63, in Islamorada, he noticed fishing rods in the car. Medina and his passenger said they’d been fishing near the Indian Key Fill and showed off some snapper in a small cooler. MCSO said when the deputy asked about the larger cooler, Medina said it was “only a shark.”
When Deputy Sanchez flipped the top on the larger cooler, MCSO said he found a cleaned shark that Medina, a spearfisherman, admitted was a lemon shark. Sanchez said Medina claimed he saw the shark on the shoreline and didn’t want it to go to waste.
Lemon sharks are a protected species in Florida waters, so Medina was cited for harvesting a protected shark species.
