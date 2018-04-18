He saw his ex with another man. So he posted naked photos of her on Facebook, cops say

A Marathon man was arrested Tuesday after police said he posted naked pictures of his ex-girlfriend on social media as payback for seeing her with another man at the gym.
Alfred Kluge, 25, texted the woman, "You forced my hand," according to the arrest report.
Kluge was arrested on six counts of sexual cyberharassment, each a first-degree misdemeanor that carries up to one year in jail upon conviction.
"No more than 13 people saw the pictures," Kluge also texted, after he said he had deleted them. "I do sincerely apologize but I had a reason for doing so."
The photos were taken while Kluge and the woman were in an intimate relationship, "and were for them only," wrote a Monroe County sheriff's deputy.
The woman, who is not named in the report, was crying as she told the deputy about the postings.
Kluge posted the photos on Facebook and Snapchat, the arrest report states. He is listed as a bartender in Marathon.
The photos were posted between April 14 and 16, police said.
Kluge told a mutual friend that the woman "should cut back on the drinking, lying and spreading her legs. Tell her just wait. It gets worse."
The woman provided police with screenshots of text messages, the photographs and a video taken by a friend of how the images popped up on Snapchat when she opened the app.
Kluge was released from the Stock Island Detention Center on Tuesday night.
Comments