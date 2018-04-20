He cut his neighbor with a pink construction knife over a parking spot, cops say

A Key West man landed in jail this week after police said he slashed a man's arm over a parking spot.
Jorge Linares, 63, who is listed as a hotel maintenance worker, was arrested on two counts of felony aggravated battery for clashing with his neighbor at 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
Aliaksei Huliuk told police that Linares came out of his home to yell at him for parking in his spot outside 3215 Duck Ave. He said Linares was yelling and then kicked Huliuk's car in the trunk area, according to the arrest report.
Huliuk said he stepped between his car and Linares, telling him not to kick his vehicle. That's when Linares took a knife from his pocket and cut Huliuk on the forearm, leaving a 1 to 1.5-inch-long cut, police said.
The knife was described as a pink "construction knife."
Linares told police he didn't cut his neighbor and didn't know how the man's arm got cut.
