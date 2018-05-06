He threatened to kill everyone at a bar on his Facebook post — for revenge, cops say

A Pembroke Pines man sits in Monroe County jail on $1 million bond after he was accused of threatening via Facebook to kill everyone at a Key Largo bar "one at a time" as revenge for his uncle's 1983 death.
John Aglio, 47, is charged with sending a threat to kill or injure in violation of Florida Statute 836.10, which was amended after February's mass shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to include “any person who makes, posts, or transmits a threat in a writing or other record, including an electronic record, to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, in any manner that would allow another person to view the threat..."
The offending posts, according to a probable cause affidavit, came on a thread following Facebook user Ed Leonard's March 22 social media check-in at a Key Largo Waffle House. A friend of Leonard's noticed three posts from Aglio, which the affidavit quoted with the misspellings and typos:
▪ “I ate at waffle House 35 years ago. With my beautiful uncle Then they found him with his brain s blown out. In the didje on card sound road an my beautiful brother. The carribean club was the last time my beautiful uncle was murder. So it’s just a matter of time so I coming to Caribbean Club and F****** murder everyone”.
▪ “And then motherf----- will regret what t hey did to my uncle I will Make them all pay one at a time. And then don’t know what the word hate really means”
▪ “So enjoy your f***** ass Good Times while you can.”
Four of Leonard's check-ins are at the Caribbean Club, which claims on its website to be where the 1948 Humphrey Bogart-Lauren Bacall movie "Key Largo" was filmed and to be "one of the last relics of Old Key Largo."
Leonard told investigators he'd been friends with Aglio for 28 years. He'd seen some "dark" posts on Aglio's Facebook page since Aglio's mother died in 2013.
A check of Aglio's Facebook page shows his profile photo, and all but one of his Facebook posts since his mother's death are photos of his mother alone, with Aglio, or with Aglio and family.
Aglio was found and arrested Saturday in Pinellas County.
