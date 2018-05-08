Why did a motorcyclist race away from cops? He didn't want to upset Mom, deputies say

When one of two men who led police in the Florida Keys on a high-speed motorcycle chase early Monday morning finally pulled over in Islamorada, he reportedly told deputies he didn't stop for pursuing patrol cars because he "didn't want to upset his mother by getting in trouble," according to his arrest affidavit.
Daniel Alberto Berroa-Baez, 21, faces charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, failure to register his vehicle and not having a motorcycle license.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent first spotted the two men speeding on their Honda bikes around 2:40 a.m. near mile marker 66, said Adam Linhardt, Monroe County sheriff's spokesman.
A deputy attempted to pull them over on Duck Key, but they kept driving south, Linhardt said. Deputies did not chase the fast-moving motorcycles for safety reasons. Around 2:53, the bikes were clocked going 80 mph near mile marker 56 by another deputy, who also stopped chasing them as their speeds increased.
Between mile marker 30 and 20, the motorcycles turned around and started heading north on U.S. 1. At one point, a deputy and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper followed the pair riding over the Seven Mile Bridge, which has a 55 mph posted speed limit, traveling 100 mph, according to a Monroe Sheriff's Office arrest report.
Berroa-Baez, who lives in Sunrise, finally stopped for deputies at the Green Turtle Inn, mile marker 81.2 in Islamorada, but the other man kept going and made it out of the Keys. Linhardt said it was not immediately known if police in Miami-Dade County caught him.
Berroa-Baez was booked into county jail on a bond of $13,500.
