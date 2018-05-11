Man leads Florida Keys police on a high-speed chase up U.S. 1 for 60 miles

A driver led Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies and law enforcement from other agencies on a high-speed chase Friday afternoon that spanned from Marathon north all the way to the Miami-Dade County line.
Deputies pulled over a pickup truck driven by the man, who has not yet been named, in Marathon around 1:10 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted the stop, but the man reportedly ran back to his truck and sped off heading north, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.
The man was reportedly driving extremely recklessly up U.S. 1, oftentimes speeding in the southbound lanes against traffic to escape police, Linhardt said.
Deputies at one point laid down a spikes strip, which popped at least some of his tires, but he kept going. Details are still pending, but he finally stopped at mile marker 117 on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1, which leads in and out of the Keys from the mainland.
The man was arrested.
This is a developing story.
