A Keys man was arrested for trespassing. Then came the racial slurs. And the pee.

A Marathon man arrested on a trespassing charge quickly ramped up to a felony count after threatening the deputy who arrested him, calling the deputy and his colleague racial slurs and urinating in the backseat of the deputy's patrol car, according to police.
Ramon Diaz, 59 was sitting out front of the Tom Thumb convenience store at 2565 Overseas Hwy. in Marathon drinking beer and refusing to leave, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputy Juan Martin-Reyes wrote in his report.
When deputies ran his license, they found out he had two previous trespass warnings from the same location. Deputies arrested Diaz and took him to the Marathon Sheriff's Office station to be transported to county jail in Stock Island.
While waiting in the backseat of Martin-Reyes' patrol car, Diaz told him he was going to spit in his face and threatened to do violence to the deputy when he was released from jail.
"You have not seen the last of me yet," Diaz said, according to the arrest affidavit.
As time went on Diaz "became even more belligerent," Martin-Reyes wrote. He used racial slurs aimed at both white and black deputies present and then started urinating in the back of Martin-Reyes' car, according to the affidavit.
Diaz then started kicking the doors and banging his head on the car's partition, Martin-Reyes wrote.
Diaz faces a felony charge of making threats against public officials and a misdemeanor trespassing charge. His mug shot and bond information were not immediately available from the Sheriff's Office.
