Keys man arrested after cops found cocaine and pot in his trailer

A Stock Island man was dealing cocaine out of his trailer home and was caught with nearly seven ounces of the white powder, according to police.
Servio Jesus Rodriguez Borges, 46, was arrested Thursday after a special task force arrived at his trailer at 30 Cross St., lot F near mile marker 4, with a search warrant.
Rodriguez Borges was arrested for cocaine trafficking, and both possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to sell, along with seven other felonies related to drug dealing.
On Friday afternoon, he remained locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office sent a confidential informant to the trailer four times starting in April to purchase various amounts of cocaine: $80 for about one gram and then $320 to buy a quarter-ounce.
Deputies in their search found 190 grams of cocaine, or 6.7 ounces, and 190 grams of marijuana divvied up in sandwich bags, the arrest report states. They also found the $320 in cash they gave their informant to use to buy the quarter-ounce.
