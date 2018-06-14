She stuffed cocaine in her bra and tried to take it with her to jail, deputies say

A Key Largo woman arrested on drug charges smuggled a baggie of cocaine in her bra when she was booked into jail, Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies say.
Carlavet Williams, 57, was arrested on felony charges of cocaine possession and smuggling contraband into a detention facility, as well as two misdemeanor drug charges Thursday morning.
Deputies arrested Williams on Hibiscus Avenue after receiving complaints from neighbors about a car driving up and down the street playing loud music around 1 a.m., according to an arrest report. Williams told deputies she was the one playing the music from her 2008 Honda Accord, Deputy Ignacio Molina wrote in his report.
Molina asked for Williams' license. When she opened her car door to get it, the deputy said he smelled marijuana. According to Molina's report, Williams said she had smoked marijuana earlier in the day, but did not have any more.
Molina cuffed Williams and searched the car. He found a joint in the center console and Xanax and blood pressure pills in a Bayer aspirin bottle in her purse, as well as half a gram of cocaine.
As Williams was being booked into Plantation Key jail, Molina asked her if she had any more drugs on her, and she said she did not. But detention deputies searching her found a bag containing 0.6 grams of cocaine tucked into her bra.
As of Thursday afternoon, Williams was in county jail. Her bond information was not immediately available.
