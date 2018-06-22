This couple was fighting about walking their dogs. Then one pulled out a knife, cops say.

A Key West couple traded blows and one pulled out a knife during a fight Thursday after which both were jailed, accused of battery, police said.
Kyle Cowan, 31, and Colin Romine, 25, got into an argument over walking their dogs. When Romine turned away, Cowan threw a laundry basket at his head, according to the arrest reports.
The couple began punching and grabbing each other before Cowan retrieved a knife from a butcher block in the kitchen and held the blade against his boyfriend's neck, police said.
"I'm going to end your life," Cowan said, according to the reports.
Cowan also broke a decorative wooden boat over Romine's arm during the fight, which happened before 10 p.m. at Ocean Walk Apartments, 3920 S. Roosevelt Blvd.
Cowan was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and Romine, on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
Before saying he wanted a lawyer, Cowan reportedly told police Romine hit him with a chair and then held him on the ground.
At midday Friday, both were being held at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.
Comments