This inmate really didn't like being told to shut up during TV time at the county jail

In county jail, be careful who you shush during television time.
A Marathon man serving time at the Stock Island Detention Center punched and head-butted another inmate who told him to be quiet so he could hear his TV show, according to reports by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Joshua Chambers, 29, admitted punching and head-butting Richard Washington, 53, but said he felt disrespected by him and thought he was going to slap him, police said.
They've been having "ongoing issues," added Chambers, who was arrested on a felony, accused of striking another inmate.
Washington needed five stitches to close a wound over his left eye and also had multiple cuts on both sides of his neck. He also had a cut on his head "consistent with an injury sustained by a head butt," police said.
Surveillance footage shows Washington walk over to Chambers and point at him. Chambers was captured on camera grabbing Washington by the neck with both hands, shoving him and then punching him.
The incident happened at about 8:17 p.m. Thursday at what's called the "Dorm Hotel" at the jail.
Chambers is in jail on a felony charge of failing to register as a sex offender. Washington is in jail on a battery arrest.
Comments