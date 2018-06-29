Florida woman tells cops the cocaine must have been in her purse when she bought it

A Key Largo woman being booked into jail Thursday on a driving with a suspended license charge said the cocaine detention deputies found in her purse must have been in the bag when she bought it from the Salvation Army.
Magdalena Soutelo Rodriguez, 50, was arrested on cocaine possession, smuggling contraband into jail and driving with a suspended license charges.
Deputy Dave Campbell pulled Rodriguez over at mile marker 110 in Key Largo because a check of her tags showed the owner of the Dodge Nitro had a suspended license, according to Campbell's arrest report.
Rodriguez told Campbell she did not have a license and was on her way to Miami to pay a traffic ticket. Campbell checked the status of Rodriguez's license and found out it was suspended for failing to appear at Miami-Dade County court for a traffic summons. Rodriguez was convicted two prior times for driving with a suspended license.
Campbell arrested Rodriguez and took her to Plantation Key jail. A deputy there found a small bag of cocaine in her purse. Rodriguez, according to Campbell's report, said "it was not mine. I bought the purse at the Salvation Army."
