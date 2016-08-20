Defendant in truck fire that burned man facing 20 years

A former Raleigh, N.C. man is scheduled to go before a Keys judge Monday to find out how long he’ll spend in prison for setting a truck on fire while another man slept inside the vehicle.
Stuart Collins, 31, faces 20 years, 15 after pleading guilty earlier this year to second-degree arson-causing injury to someone and five years for felony criminal mischief for destroying the truck. He goes before Acting Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Ruth Becker at 10 a.m. Monday at the Marathon courthouse.
Collins was originally charged with those crimes, plus attempted second-degree murder, after he set fire to a 2006 Chevrolet truck owned by Florida Paving and Trucking Inc. of Homestead. Employee Jose Gonzales, then 52, of Homestead was asleep inside when Collins torched it on July 12, 2013, at J.J.’s Doghouse at U.S. 1 and 107th Street in Marathon.
The truck had a tank of diesel and people in the bar said they heard explosions when the fire started about 3:45 a.m. Gonzales — who was on fire when firefighters arrived — had to be flown to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami and spent months hospitalized. He suffered burns over 60 percent of his body.
Police said Gonzales and Collins had an argument in the bar over a girl but details are murky. However, police said he lit the truck fire with a Bic lighter.
