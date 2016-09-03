Loud prayers lead to knife threat

It wasn’t soft rock or a daytime soap set at high volume that pushed a 28-year-old woman far enough over the edge she threatened to kill her grandmother, Key West police say.
Instead, it was 70-year-old Lynn Thompson’s praying that sent Sherice Gordon into a rage this week at a home in the 2600 block of Flagler Avenue.
Gordon admitted she didn’t want to hear the praying coming from the family’s “religious room” at the back of the house on Wednesday afternoon and asked Thompson and her cousin, Kerisha Rankine, 33, to quiet down, according to the arrest report.
“When they continued praying, Sherice slammed the door and when she opened it, Sherice came at her with a large kitchen knife,” police reported the grandmother saying. “Lynn said she was in fear for her life. Sherice yelled she was going to kill her.”
Gordon was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. Friday, she remained in the county jail on Stock Island on $15,000 bond.
Gordon denied ever pulling a weapon and said it was her grandmother who attacked her for slamming the door and she wanted to pursue charges.
The grandmother said she fought with Gordon over the knife, struggling until an unidentified person stepped in and took away the weapon. That person left before police arrived. Rankine’s version of events was like the grandmother’s, Officer Paul Lorvie said.
The grandmother asked police not arrest Gordon and refused medical treatment.
