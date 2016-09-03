Driver, 89, faces prison time for fatal crash

An 89-year-old Sugarloaf Key man faces four to 30 years in state prison after a jury this week convicted him of leaving the scene of a fatal bicycle crash on U.S. 1 after he ran down former NFL player Christopher Dyko.
Sentencing for Domingo Javier Velso is set for Oct. 14 before Judge Wayne Miller at the Monroe County Courthouse in Key West.
Veloso was headed northbound near mile marker 16 in December 2014 when his car went into the bike lane, striking Dyko, 48, of Bremerton, Wash.
Dyko, a Washington State University offensive tackle who played briefly with the Chicago Bears in the 1980s, was killed instantly. He was in the Keys to ride with a bicycle tour group and was headed back to meet up with some of them when he was hit.
Veloso returned to the scene about 2.5 hours later with his wife, telling police he was the driver and thought he had struck a barricade earlier. But Dyko’s DNA was found on his damaged windshield, prosecutors said, and witnesses told the jury they saw Veloso’s car drive off immediately after the crash.
A six-member Monroe County jury on Thursday found Veloso guilty as charged after a two-day trial before Miller. Deliberations lasted about two hours.
“Everyone testified the car didn’t stop,” said Assistant State Attorney Jon Byrne, who handled the case with fellow prosecutor Christine Poist.
One witness who was driving a few cars ahead of Veloso said he saw the crash happen in his rear view mirror.
Veloso didn’t testify and his attorneys called no witnesses. After the verdict, he was not jailed and was allowed to remain free on bond.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments