Tavernier man charged with machete threat

A landscaper threatened his girlfriend with a machete, then demonstrated it by hacking a closet door in his Tavernier apartment, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Rutilio Galacia Tellez, 23, was arrested on two felony counts Tuesday after Deputy Matt Koval investigated a report of a Sunday incident in an Overses Highway apartment near mile marker 91.4.
Galacia Tellez was jailed on counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and threatening a witness — the girlfriend — to a serious crime. He also was charged with battery for striking her several times. The woman’s co-workers called the Sheriff’s Office after seeing her bruises.
The woman said after an argument over Galacia Tellez playing loud music, he hit her and “took out his machete and started hitting the wall and closet door with it,” Koval reported. “The closet door was destroyed.”
The defendant threatened to “chop her up with the machete” if she called police, the report says.
Galacia Tellez was being held at the Plantation Key detention center under a $21,500 bond earlier this week.
