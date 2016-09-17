Davidson to board: Let me be district housing advocate

Ed “Capt. Ed” Davidson, as his name appeared on the Aug. 30 ballot, lost his bid for a second term on the Monroe County School Board by an 18-point margin.
But he wants to stick around after his term expires in November, when Mindy Conn takes his place as the District 3 member.
Davidson in November will finish his one four-year term after being ousted by newcomer Conn. He politely asked the board this week for some type of appointment that would allow him to contribute to the county’s plans for developing affordable housing in the Florida Keys.
“I’ve tried to contribute to the welfare of the School District, particularly on reform and accountability,” Davidson told the board Tuesday at Coral Shores High School. “I’d like to be involved.”
Davidson added he had promised to do a lot of work to solve the Keys’ shortage of affordable housing for school employees and again said his defeat — 9,214 to 6,450 votes — is no “repudiation” of his time on the board.
“I need to be authorized to do it by the board,” Davidson said.
On Friday, Davidson remained listed as a member of the Monroe County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, with a term ending in 2019.
Board members Tuesday didn’t make any decision. But Chairman Andy Griffiths said he welcomes Davidson’s volunteerism and is open to talking with him further.
“He’s done all that work,” Griffiths said of Davidson’s affordable housing advocacy. “I don’t know what it is he wants to do.”
Member Bobby Highsmith, who has routinely clashed with Davidson, is also willing to consider it once more specifics are on the table but thinks Conn should have a say on the decision.
“I know he did serve well on the county’s affordable housing task force on behalf of the School Board,” Highsmith said. “If he’s willing to volunteer and give up his time, we could use his help. The voters have also spoken. The new board will have to respond.”
