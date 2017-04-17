Keys school board spends millions on land, auditorium upgrades

The Monroe County School Board dug deep into its pockets this week, shelling out $3.2 million for a two-acre site on Stock Island plus $4.2 million to upgrade three high school auditoriums.
The property at 6410 5th St. is owned by the Cotton Property of Key West company and the board approved the purchase price at its Tuesday meeting in Tavernier, in an effort to prepare to relocate its buses and transportation operations from the waterfront administration building at Trumbo Road in Key West.
“The School Board has an interest in vacating the property on Trumbo Road in Key West,” according to a memo by Pat Lefere, director of operations and planning for the schools. “The property in this commercial purchase is suitable to support the relocation of the transportation department and possibly more of the Trumbo Road operation.”
Also on Tuesday, the board approved a $4.2 million contract with BCI Integrated Solutions of Tampa to renovate and update the theatrical lighting, house lighting, sound and video systems in the auditoriums at the county’s three main high schools.
Lefere said the contractor, chosen from three bids total, wants to do all three — Key West, Marathon and Coral Shores — at the same time over the summer.
The board meets next April 25 at Marathon Middle High School starting with a 3 p.m. workshop and then a 5 p.m. meeting.
