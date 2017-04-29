Lawmakers: FKCC may drop ‘community’ from name

Florida State House members on Wednesday unanimously approved a name change for Florida Keys Community College, which rechristened itself the College of the Florida Keys.
The House approved the change by a vote of 116-0 and the state Senate is due for a vote. Due to it being a local bill, approval is expected. The change is set to take effect July 1. State Rep. Holly Raschein (R-Key Largo) sponsored the bill.
Based in Key West, the college operates additional campuses in the Middle and Upper Keys and recently began offering four-year degrees. The college counts 1,264 students.
Over the past 50 years, the college has been transformed from working out of borrowed classrooms into a $40 million Stock Island campus unveiled in 1997.
In 1963, the Florida Legislature approved the creation of the Junior College District of Monroe County to be supported primarily by state funds. The first classes were held at the former Frederick Douglass High School in Key West in 1965.
In 1968, the college name was changed to Florida Keys Junior College.
Utility Board
Raschein also sought to amend a state law covering the Utility Board of Key West, which oversees the electric utility Keys Energy Services and currently is run by a board elected only by residents of Key West although it serves customers up to the Seven Mile Bridge.
The House decided two of the five elected seats on the board will represent Lower Keys areas serviced by the utility outside Key West. The House approved the changes Thursday, 115-1. The Senate is considering its own bill.
Currently all five board members must live in Key West.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
