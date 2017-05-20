Keys schools to spend $723K on new bus loop in Key West

The Monroe County School Board will consider a recommendation to spend $723,700 on a new bus loop at the Horace O’Bryant School in Key West.
Administrators selected Charley Toppino and Sons of Key West as the bid-winner for the job. HOB, 1105 Leon St., is getting a new bus loop in back of the property adjacent to George Street.
“This project must be completed by August 8, 2017, for the intended use by the buses and school staff,” according to the invitation to bid released April 1.
The board meets Tuesday at Coral Shores High School’s media center, starting with a 3 p.m. workshop and then a 5 p.m. meeting. Coral Shores is at mile marker 89 oceanside.
Also Tuesday, the board is expected to vote on new school start times for the 2017-18 school year. Reports on the suggested new times were not available Thursday evening on keysschools.com.
During the 3 p.m. workshop, Superintendent Mark Porter is set to give a presentation on school start times but the votes on that and the HOB project are expected come during the evening meeting.
Shy bladder clause
Also Tuesday, the School Board will once again revisit reinstating a drug test policy for athletes. A revised proposal is up for a first of two required readings, which precede a vote.
This time, the policy addresses students who may be unable to provide a urine sample due to nervousness, or “shy bladder” syndrome, as board members had suggested.
“Students who experience a shy bladder incident and are unable to provide a sample during the day of testing will be temporarily ineligible to participate in interscholastic athletic contests or performances until such time as they are able to provide a sample for initial screening,” the proposed revision reads.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
