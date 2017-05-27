Graduation season under way

About 548 Florida Keys high school seniors are expected to graduate this commencement season.
▪ Coral Shores High School, May 31 at 7 p.m. at the school’s Performing Arts Center, 89901 Old Highway, Tavernier.
▪ Marathon High School, June 1 at 8 p.m. at the school’s Performing Arts Center 350 Sombrero Beach Road in Marathon.
▪ Key West High School, June 2 at 8 p.m. at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium, 1200-1234 Glynn R. Archer Jr. Drive in Key West.
Adult Education students had their graduation ceremony May 20 in Key West and 54 Take Stock in Children graduates of the scholarship and mentoring program have their graduation today at 11:30 a.m. at the Marathon High Performing Arts Center.
The Key West Collegiate Academy, the district’s charter high school, has its ceremony set for May 30 at 5:30 pm. at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road in Key West, on the Florida Keys Community College campus. There are 21 seniors at the school.
At last count Friday, Key West High School had 271 seniors set to graduate while Coral Shores had 176 and Marathon had 80, according to the School District’s spokeswoman.
